Video Of Kharge Offering Water To Sonia & Rahul Gandhi Before Drinking Himself Goes Viral, Netizens React

During a press conference, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge offering water to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi has sparked a new debate on social media.

On Thursday in Delhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi held a press conference and accused the Modi government of financially crippling the Congress. A video clip from this press conference is going viral on social media, where Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is seen offering water to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, showing courtesy before drinking water himself.

This video has led to some trolling of the Congress President, while others are praising his gesture.

Congress president Kharge wanted to drink water.



-First he asked Sonia Gandhi, she said no



- Then he took glass towards his mouth



-Stopped and asked Rahul Gandhi for after.



- Rahul refused only then Kharge drank water pic.twitter.com/RovNgb6cYN — Ankur Singh (Modi Ka Parivar) (@iAnkurSingh) March 21, 2024

What are people saying in criticism of Kharge?

A user named Dr. Neil, mocking Kharge, wrote, "Offering water is considered subservience even for drinking."

Paani peene k liye v itni gulami😂😂 — Dr Neil (@neil_sane) March 21, 2024

Another user tagging Kharge's son Priyanka wrote, "Congress slavery at its best. Feel pity for Mallikarjun Kharge. He's a nice human being but is forced to do and talk horrible things. #Shameoncongress"

@PriyankKharge Congress slavery at its best. Feel pity for @kharge. He's a nice human being but is forced to do and talk horrible things. #Shameoncongress — Bharat (@SurVir181) March 21, 2024

He’s trained to do that for last 50 years but age is catching up — Nikhil Kumar (@KumarNikhil026) March 21, 2024

What are people saying in defense of Kharge?

A user named Shatanu wrote, "That’s called manners and etiquette to offer others when having something. It also reflects the Congress culture where a Dalit and an Upper Caste can share water."

That’s called manners and etiquette to ask others while having something.



Also, it shows the Congress culture in which a Dalit and a UC can share water. — Shantanu (@shaandelhite) March 21, 2024

Another use wrote, "It’s called etiquette & good upbringing to always offer something to the people around first.Neither Modi or his Andhbhakts would ever understand these things."