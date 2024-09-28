 Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Naach-Gaana' Remark On Ram Mandir's Consecration Ceremony Sparks Outrage In BJP
The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, held on January 22, 2024, marked a significant moment in the ongoing construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The 51-inch idol of Lord Ram Lalla, crafted by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was consecrated in a ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with nationwide attention on the event as a milestone in the long-awaited completion of the Ram Mandir.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (L) & Ayodhya's Ram Mandir (R) | Amitabh Chaudhary | X & File Pic

Lucknow: A video has surfaced, purportedly showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi making a controversial comment regarding the consecration ceremony (Pran Pratishtha) of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. In the video, Gandhi referred to the event as "naach-gaana" (song and dance), which has sparked outrage within the BJP, with many accusing him of disrespecting Hindu religious sentiments.

Gandhi's comment centered around his criticism of the guest list for the consecration ceremony, claiming that it had prioritized celebrities over representatives from marginalised communities. "Many celebrities were invited... they called Amitabh Bachchan, Adani, Ambani, but they didn't invite a single labourer. Did anyone see a farmer, a labourer? Naach-gaana chal raha tha (There was a song and dance)," Gandhi is heard saying in the video, the authenticity of which has not been verified by FPJ.

BJP Reacts Sharpy To Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

The BJP reacted sharply to Gandhi’s remarks. Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Dinesh Sharma criticized Gandhi for allegedly attacking Hinduism. "Rahul attacks Sanatan Dharam for political gain. Sanatan Dharam advocates tolerance, but repeated attacks could provoke a reaction from Hindus, which is exactly what the Congress leader wants," Sharma said.

He also remarked on Gandhi’s personal background, stating, “Rahul’s father was a Parsi, and his mother a Christian. He may know about those religions, but he lacks knowledge of Hinduism.”

Reaction Of National BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla

National BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla echoed the outrage, accusing Gandhi of consistently insulting Hindu sentiments. "From calling Sanatan Samaj a disease to denigrating Hindu faith, the INDI alliance thrives on hurting Hindu sentiments for vote bank politics," Poonawalla remarked. He questioned whether Gandhi would dare to make similar remarks about ceremonies of other religions.

This is not the first time Gandhi has been caught in controversy regarding the Ram Mandir event. Earlier, he mistakenly claimed that Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai was dancing at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, further fueling the backlash.

About The Pran Pratishtha Ceremony

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, held on January 22, 2024, marked a significant moment in the ongoing construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The 51-inch idol of Lord Ram Lalla, crafted by renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was consecrated in a ceremony led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with nationwide attention on the event as a milestone in the long-awaited completion of the Ram Mandir.

The controversy surrounding Gandhi’s comments has only intensified the political divide, as religious sensitivities continue to play a crucial role in the discourse surrounding the Ram Mandir.

