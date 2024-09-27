 Saif Ali Khan Praises Rahul Gandhi For 'Impressive' Transformation, Says He Likes 'Brave & Honest' Politicians
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSaif Ali Khan Praises Rahul Gandhi For 'Impressive' Transformation, Says He Likes 'Brave & Honest' Politicians

Saif Ali Khan Praises Rahul Gandhi For 'Impressive' Transformation, Says He Likes 'Brave & Honest' Politicians

Saif Ali Khan praised Rahul Gandhi and said he used to be disrespected for the things he used to do and say

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 02:04 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has praised Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress leader has changed people's perception about him by working hard on himself. He said he likes a politician who is brave and honest.

At the India Today Mumbai Conclave 2024 on Thursday evening (September 26), Saif was asked, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who is brave and can lead India into the future. To this, he said they are all "brave politicians".

Khan then praised Gandhi and said he used to be disrespected for the things he used to do and say.

Read Also
'Need To Stay Away From Religion': Saif Ali Khan Opens Up On Adipurush Backlash, Tandav Controversy
article-image

"I think what Rahul Gandhi has also been very impressive because there was a point where people were disrespecting things he was saying and things he was doing. And I think he's turned that around by working very hard, in a very interesting way," the 54-year-old actor said.

FPJ Shorts
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches Special Festive Deals
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles Launches Special Festive Deals
Sequent Scientific Shares Zoom Over 17% After Merger Announcement Worth ₹8,000 Crore With Viyash Life Sciences
Sequent Scientific Shares Zoom Over 17% After Merger Announcement Worth ₹8,000 Crore With Viyash Life Sciences
Ulajh OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah's Film Online
Ulajh OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah's Film Online
China School Student Forced To Write Self-Reflection Letter For Using Toilet At Night
China School Student Forced To Write Self-Reflection Letter For Using Toilet At Night

"Beyond that I don't want to get into a thing of who I support and what my politics is because I want to be apolitical in my outlook. And I think the country has spoken quite clearly. I'm happy about one thing. That democracy is alive and thriving in India," he added.

Khan also said he has no intention of joining politics. "I'm not a politician. I don't really want to be a politician. And if I had strong views, I think I would become one and then share them in that way," he said.

"I mean, you guys (journalists) are really brave and much braver than me. I'm not looking for that kind of heat. But if I was, then I would go all the way and become. And join a political party. But I'm not ready to do that yet," he added. 

Khan's film Devara, with Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR, released in theatres on September 27.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Saif Ali Khan Praises Rahul Gandhi For 'Impressive' Transformation, Says He Likes 'Brave & Honest'...

Saif Ali Khan Praises Rahul Gandhi For 'Impressive' Transformation, Says He Likes 'Brave & Honest'...

Ulajh OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah's Film Online

Ulajh OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah's Film Online

Vivek Agnihotri Reveals He Fired A Lead Bollywood Actor Because Of His 'Arrogant' Manager: 'These...

Vivek Agnihotri Reveals He Fired A Lead Bollywood Actor Because Of His 'Arrogant' Manager: 'These...

'Constant Inhuman Treatment': Palak Sindhwani Accuses TMKOC Makers Of 'Harassment', Recalls...

'Constant Inhuman Treatment': Palak Sindhwani Accuses TMKOC Makers Of 'Harassment', Recalls...

Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel Clarifies He's NOT Engaged After Nikki Tamboli Loses Her Cool Over...

Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Arbaz Patel Clarifies He's NOT Engaged After Nikki Tamboli Loses Her Cool Over...