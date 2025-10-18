 Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Visits Zubeen Garg’s Residence, Calls For Speedy Probe - VIDEO
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Visits Zubeen Garg's Residence, Calls For Speedy Probe - VIDEO

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 02:52 AM IST
Guwahati: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and AICC top leader, Rahul Gandhi, arrived in Guwahati today to pay tribute to Assam’s legendary music icon Zubeen Garg. Soon after his arrival, he visited the artist’s resting place at Sonapur, outskirts of the city, where he offered floral and candle tributes. Later, Gandhi visited the late artist’s residence at Kahilipara, where he met Zubeen’s wife Garima Saikia Garg and father Kapil Thakur, expressing his heartfelt condolences.

During his interaction with the family, Gandhi emphasized the need for a transparent and speedy investigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding Zubeen’s death in Singapore.

“The investigation into Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death should be completed as soon as possible. That’s what the family and the entire people of Assam want,” Gandhi told reporters after the meeting.

He further stated that the Assam government has a major responsibility in ensuring that justice is delivered. “The government must conduct a fair and transparent investigation and inform the family about what exactly happened that day in Singapore. The family and the entire state are mourning the loss of a soul who was the pride of Assam, and now everyone is waiting only for the truth to come out,” he said.

When asked whether Zubeen should be honored with the Bharat Ratna, Gandhi replied calmly, “We are always ready to extend the highest honour to him. But first, we seek truth and justice. Justice must come as early as possible.”

Speaking about Zubeen’s artistic contributions, Rahul Gandhi said, “Coming here today in this atmosphere of sorrow, I feel deeply pained. I told his wife and father that I wish I could have met them during a happy occasion. Unfortunately, fate had other plans I had to come during this moment of grief.”

Gandhi appeared visibly emotional when he spoke about Zubeen’s remarks on Kanchenjunga, which had earlier been mentioned by MP Gaurav Gogoi. “Kanchenjunga holds many memories for me as well,” Gandhi said. “When I was 17, I went to Sikkim for mountaineering training, and every day I saw the magnificent Kanchenjunga bright, radiant, and stunningly beautiful. When Gaurav mentioned Zubeen’s words about Kanchenjunga, it brought back my own memories. Zubeen truly was like Kanchenjunga — every quality of that mountain lived within him.”

Before meeting the family, Gandhi visited Zubeen’s burial site at Sonapur, where he lit lamps, offered an Assamese gamosa, and joined in a group prayer session. Supporters had already begun chanting slogans seeking justice for Zubeen, and Gandhi sat among them for some time, listening quietly. He later planted a Nahor sapling Zubeen’s favorite tree near the site. Witnesses noted tears in Gandhi’s eyes as he performed the gesture, accompanied by Gaurav Gogoi, President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee.

Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by Jitendra Singh, All India Congress Committee’s General Secretary in charge of Assam; Manoj Chauhan, Secretary of the AICC; Bipul Gogoi and Pradyut Bhuyan, General Secretaries of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee; Naba Talukdar along with several senior leaders and district Congress presidents.

