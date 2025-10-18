 AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Criticises Rajasthan BJP Government, Says Anti-Conversion Law Disrespects Constitution And Invites Lynching
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Criticises Rajasthan BJP Government, Says Anti-Conversion Law Disrespects Constitution And Invites Lynching

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Criticises Rajasthan BJP Government, Says Anti-Conversion Law Disrespects Constitution And Invites Lynching

Owaisi further pointed out that a provision of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2025, directing the District Magistrate to display a public note regarding an individual's conversion was "tantamount to inviting lynching".

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 11:57 AM IST
article-image
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi | (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan over the recently passed anti-conversion law passed by the state legislative assembly, accusing the ruling party of disrespecting the constitution.

Owaisi further pointed out that a provision of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2025, directing the District Magistrate to display a public note regarding an individual's conversion was "tantamount to inviting lynching".

"Rajasthan's new law completely bans religious conversion. If you want to change your religion, you will have to seek permission from the Collector Sahib, and a public notice with your name and photo will be displayed. Such a notice is tantamount to inviting lynching," Owais posted on X.

He further objected to the provisions of the said law allowing for "bulldozing and confiscation of property" of anyone who has been accused of "illegal conversion".

FPJ Shorts
Silver Futures Sees Biggest Intraday Correction, Dropping 16,715 Points Before Closing With Modest Gains
Silver Futures Sees Biggest Intraday Correction, Dropping 16,715 Points Before Closing With Modest Gains
SC Upholds Karnataka HC Order In Primary Teachers' Recruitment Case, Asks KSAT To Decide
SC Upholds Karnataka HC Order In Primary Teachers' Recruitment Case, Asks KSAT To Decide
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Announces 3rd List Of 28 Candidates Ahead Of Polls
Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Announces 3rd List Of 28 Candidates Ahead Of Polls
Dolly Singh Creates History As First Indian Creator To Receive Instagram's Golden Ring; Calls This Award Her 'Career’s Biggest Moments'
Dolly Singh Creates History As First Indian Creator To Receive Instagram's Golden Ring; Calls This Award Her 'Career’s Biggest Moments'
Read Also
Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ Category As AQI Crosses 350; Experts Warn Of...
article-image

"On top of that, now anyone can be accused of "illegal conversion," and their home or place of worship can be bulldozed, and their property can be confiscated. The first page of the Constitution states: "Freedom of thought, expression, belief, faith, and worship." But where do the BJP folks respect the Constitution?" Owaisi said.

In October, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde approved the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill passed by the Rajasthan legislative assembly in September, during the monsoon session.

Earlier, Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel informed that the anti-conversion law passed by the assembly carries stringent provisions, including prison terms of up to life imprisonment, and was cleared despite protests by the Opposition.

Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "There were some people in the Congress legislative party who did not want a discussion to take place on this bill. Their protest was condemnable. Amid protests from the Opposition, this bill was passed."

Read Also
NIA Special Court Sentences Two More In Visakhapatnam Navy Espionage Case, Taking Total Convictions...
article-image

The minister underlined that the new law provides stringent punishment for forced or fraudulent religious conversions. "There are strict provisions regarding imprisonment from 7 years to life imprisonment in this law. This law has been made after studying other such laws in the country," Patel added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Announces 3rd List Of 28 Candidates Ahead Of Polls

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: AAP Announces 3rd List Of 28 Candidates Ahead Of Polls

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Batch Of BrahMos Missiles In Lucknow Under...

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Flags Off First Batch Of BrahMos Missiles In Lucknow Under...

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Criticises Rajasthan BJP Government, Says Anti-Conversion Law...

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Criticises Rajasthan BJP Government, Says Anti-Conversion Law...

Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ Category As AQI Crosses 350; Experts Warn Of...

Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ Category As AQI Crosses 350; Experts Warn Of...

NIA Special Court Sentences Two More In Visakhapatnam Navy Espionage Case, Taking Total Convictions...

NIA Special Court Sentences Two More In Visakhapatnam Navy Espionage Case, Taking Total Convictions...