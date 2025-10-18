AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Criticises Rajasthan BJP Government, Says Anti-Conversion Law Disrespects Constitution And Invites Lynching

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi | (Photo Courtesy: PTI)

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Rajasthan over the recently passed anti-conversion law passed by the state legislative assembly, accusing the ruling party of disrespecting the constitution.

Owaisi further pointed out that a provision of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2025, directing the District Magistrate to display a public note regarding an individual's conversion was "tantamount to inviting lynching".

"Rajasthan's new law completely bans religious conversion. If you want to change your religion, you will have to seek permission from the Collector Sahib, and a public notice with your name and photo will be displayed. Such a notice is tantamount to inviting lynching," Owais posted on X.

राजस्थान का नया क़ानून मज़हब की तब्दीली को पूरी तरह ग़ैर-क़ानूनी बना देता है। अगर आप अपना मज़हब बदलना चाहते हैं तो आपको कलेक्टर साहब से इज़ाजत लेनी होगी, और आपके नाम और फोटो की सार्वजनिक नोटिस लगाई जाएगी। ऐसी नोटिस लिंचिंग का न्योता देने के बराबर है।

उसके ऊपर से अब किसी पर भी… https://t.co/iSCVyLDhog — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 17, 2025

He further objected to the provisions of the said law allowing for "bulldozing and confiscation of property" of anyone who has been accused of "illegal conversion".

"On top of that, now anyone can be accused of "illegal conversion," and their home or place of worship can be bulldozed, and their property can be confiscated. The first page of the Constitution states: "Freedom of thought, expression, belief, faith, and worship." But where do the BJP folks respect the Constitution?" Owaisi said.

In October, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde approved the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill passed by the Rajasthan legislative assembly in September, during the monsoon session.

Earlier, Rajasthan Minister Jogaram Patel informed that the anti-conversion law passed by the assembly carries stringent provisions, including prison terms of up to life imprisonment, and was cleared despite protests by the Opposition.

#WATCH | Jaipur: On the anti-conversion law passed in the Rajasthan Assembly, state minister Jogaram Patel says, "In the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, the anti-conversion bill was brought to stop conversions wherever they are done forcibly or for other reasons... We believe… pic.twitter.com/WrvMTDMlD4 — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2025

Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "There were some people in the Congress legislative party who did not want a discussion to take place on this bill. Their protest was condemnable. Amid protests from the Opposition, this bill was passed."

The minister underlined that the new law provides stringent punishment for forced or fraudulent religious conversions. "There are strict provisions regarding imprisonment from 7 years to life imprisonment in this law. This law has been made after studying other such laws in the country," Patel added.

