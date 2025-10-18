NIA Special Court Sentences Two More In Visakhapatnam Navy Espionage Case, Taking Total Convictions To Four In The High-Profile Probe

National Investigation Agency (NIA) logo | File Pic

New Delhi: A National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court has sentenced two more accused in the Visakhapatnam Navy espionage case, taking the total convictions so far to four, a statement from the central agency said.

The special court at Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) has sentenced Mohammad Haroon Haji Abdul Rehman Lakdawala of Mumbai (Maharashtra) to simple imprisonment (SI) of five and a half years under each of sections 17 and 18 of UA(P) Act.

Imran Yakub Gileti of Godhra (Gujarat) has been sentenced to 6 years of SI for each of the same offences. The accused have also been imposed a fine of Rs 5000 each, and will have to undergo an additional one-year simple imprisonment in the event of default in payment of the fine, the statement said.

The case pertains to spying activities conducted at vital installations and Indian Navy establishments by foreign spies/agents operating in the country. Lakdawala was arrested by the NIA in May 2020 and Gileti in September 2020, in case No. RC-05/2019/NIA/HYD. They were nabbed from their respective home states, the statement added.

The two accused were found to be agents of foreign intelligence agencies and involved in espionage activities in India, threatening the country's unity, integrity, security and sovereignty. The men were in regular contact with the Pakistani spies/agents through WhatsApp.

Further, as per NIA's statement, both had relatives in Pakistan and had come in contact with Pakistani intelligence agencies during visits to the neighbouring country, investigations had revealed. They were engaged in illegal clothes and other multiple businesses with Pakistan through unlawful channels, and the money derived from these businesses was used to fund espionage activities in India. The accused had deposited various amounts into the accounts of accused Navy personnel through online money transfer Points of Sale (PoS) and other banking channels from Mumbai and Godhra on the directions of Pak agents.

NIA, which took over the investigation from Counter Intelligence Police Station, Intelligence Department, Andhra Pradesh Police, Vijayawada, in December 2019, had arrested a total of 15 accused, including 11 Navy personnel, over the course of the investigation. In June 2020, the agency had chargesheeted 14 accused, followed by a supplementary chargesheet against an accused in March 2021.

Further investigation and trial in the case continue.

