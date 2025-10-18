'Video Band Kar': Scuffle Erupts Between Youth & Cops After Police Raid 'Liquor Party' In Surat; Incident Caught On Camera

Video Mat Bana': Scuffle Erupts Between Youth & Cops After Police Raid 'Liquor Party' In Surat (Screengrab) | X

Surat: Surat police on Thursday night raided a restaurant in Surat's Vesu area and busted an alleged VIP liquor party. During the raid, the police reported recovered a box filled with beer bottles from a car. When people present at the party tried to flee, cops managed to stop one of the cars, after which a scuffle broke out between police and a young man.

The incident was recorded on camera, and soon a video also surfaced online. In the video, it could be seen that the youth came out of a green-coloured car, asked a cop to stop, and recorded a video. He also allegedly misbehaved with the police and got involved in a scuffle with a cop. However, he was later overpowered by the police personnel present at the spot.

Video Of The Incident:

BIG BUSINESSMAN SON FIGHT PHYSICALLY WITH POLICE 😨



VIP liquor party in Surat busted by police .



Family said 'He's just a kid sir...' and asked to let the young man go . 😨pic.twitter.com/iQ3WCB1fGH — Jeet (@JeetN25) October 17, 2025

Soon, other members of his family came out of the car and tried to protect him. The young man's father then called an influential person. He then asked a senior police officer to talk to that person over the phone. However, the cop reprimanded the youth's father. As the scuffle escalated, women family members of the young man also intervened.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the police have taken action only against the person who supplied alcohol, and a case was not registered against the youth.

PI Divyaraj Chauhan told the media house that the action was not taken against the youth as he apologised.

The police received information that a liquor party was going on under the garb of a birthday party near K.S. Antarvan Restaurant. However, most of the people attending the party fled before the police arrived. Meanwhile, upon searching a silver-colored car (GJ 05 RA 4369) parked outside the restaurant, several thermocol boxes and liquor tins were recovered, reported Dainik Bhaskar.

For the unversed, the sale and consumption of alcohol is prohibited in Gujarat. Foreigners and visitors from other parts of India can obtain alcohol after applying for an online permit. In December 2023, Gujarat permitted controlled liquor consumption within Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City),