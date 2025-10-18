Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Meets Family Of Mob Lynching Victim In Rae Bareli, Assures Justice - VIDEO |

Fatehpur: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Friday morning met the family of Hariom Valmiki, the victim of a brutal mob lynching in Unchahar, Rae Bareli, that took place on October 2. The meeting was emotional as the grieving family broke down in front of the Congress leader.

Rahul Gandhi spent considerable time with the family, holding the hands of Hariom’s parents and offering his condolences. During the meeting, he embraced Hariom’s father, while the victim’s mother wept uncontrollably. Rahul comforted her and assured that the Congress would stand with them in their fight for justice.|

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The atmosphere at the Valmiki residence remained heavy with grief as Rahul arrived. He interacted with the family members, listened to their ordeal, and consoled them. The Congress MP said the family had not committed any crime but were being treated as if they were criminals.

“Some days ago, a Dalit officer died by suicide and I went to meet his family. Today, I am here again to meet another Dalit family that has suffered a terrible injustice. They are being confined to their homes and intimidated. Their son, our brother, was lynched. We only want justice,” Rahul Gandhi said after the meeting.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He further added that atrocities against Dalits, including murders and sexual assaults, were increasing across the country. “I urge the Chief Minister to ensure justice for this family and respect their dignity. The real criminals should be punished swiftly and not protected,” he said.

Rahul also claimed that the administration had threatened the family not to meet him. “It does not matter whether they meet me or not. What matters is that they are innocent. They have done nothing wrong. The guilty are others, and they must be held accountable,” he said. The Congress leader assured the family of all possible assistance from the party and vowed to continue raising the issue of Dalit atrocities nationwide.

However, earlier in the day, Hariom’s brother Shivam Valmiki had publicly refused to meet Rahul Gandhi, stating that he was satisfied with the government’s swift action. “The culprits have been arrested and my sister has been given a job. We do not want anyone to politicize my brother’s death,” Shivam said, adding that the family wanted to stay away from political interference.

Hariom Valmiki was beaten to death by a mob in Rae Bareli’s Unchahar area after being mistaken for a thief. The incident had sparked outrage across the country. Reports suggest that even during the assault, Hariom had identified himself and mentioned Rahul Gandhi’s name before succumbing to his injuries, which later gave the case a political dimension.