MP: Congress leader Digvijay Singh's speeding SUV crashes into rider in Rajgarh, driver held; CCTV video surfaces |

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh was involved in a road accident on Thursday, in which a bike collided with his car in Rajgarh district. Singh had been leaving Kodakya village after meeting with the Congress District President when the incident occurred near Zirapur.

According to reports, around 2.30 pm, a young man on a bike came in front of Singh's black-colored Fortuner car in front of Vijay Convent School, resulting in a collision with such force that the bike rider was thrown off the bike and hit a pole 10 feet away. Singh, who was sitting in the car at the time, immediately got out and took the injured youth, identified as 20-year-old Rambabu Bagri, to the hospital, where doctors provided him with first aid before referring him to Bhopal for further treatment.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of #MadhyaPradesh Digvijay Singh's vehicle hit a motorcyclist in Rajgarh, the condition of the injured youth is stable. pic.twitter.com/4ztbmPnglY — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 9, 2023

Singh himself asked police personnel to seize his vehicle & file case against his driver

Singh expressed relief that the young man did not sustain any serious injuries, stating that he had come straight from the front and that he would arrange for his complete treatment. It has been reported that Singh himself asked the police personnel to seize his vehicle and file a case against the driver, following which the car was taken to Zirapur police station. Singh then continued his journey to Rajgarh in the car of the local MLA.

This is not the first time that Digvijay Singh has been involved in a road accident. In 2019, his convoy had collided with a truck in Chitrakoot district, resulting in injuries to some of his security personnel.