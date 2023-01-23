Congress' Digvijay Singh questions surgical strike, says: 'There's no proof of so many people being killed'

Congress leader Digvijay Singh, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir, questioned the 2016 surgical strike carried out by India along the line of control with Pakistan and said Modi government did not give 'any proof' of the same.

No proof of surgical strike: Singh

"They talk about surgical strike," the former MP CM said, adding, "They say they killed so many people, but there's no proof. They are just ruling with bundle of lies."

The Congress leader also raised questions on CRPF personnel killed in Pulwama attack not being airlifted. He said the Modi government has not presented a report on Pulwama attack in parliament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP says Congress disrespecting army

The BJP, reacting to Digvijay Singh's comments, said the Congress is insulting the armed forces. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Congress' patriotism has vanished.

Surgical strike 2016

In 2016, India conducted a military operation known as a "surgical strike" against militants in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. The strikes were in response to a terrorist attack on an Indian army base in Uri, India, in which 19 soldiers were killed. Indian special forces crossed the Line of Control (the de facto border between India and Pakistan in the region) and targeted several terrorist launch pads, or camps where militants were believed to be preparing to infiltrate into India. The Indian government said the strikes were intended to prevent future terrorist attacks and were not an act of aggression against Pakistan. The strikes were widely reported in the media and were met with a mixed response, with some praising the action as a necessary response to terrorism and others criticizing it as a politically motivated move.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)