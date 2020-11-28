Congress leader alleges BTP MLAs received Rs 10 cr to save Rajasthan govt amid political crisis

The issue of horse-trading has once again heated up in Rajasthan after a Congress legislator alleged that two Bharatiya Tribal Party MLAs took Rs 10 crore each to save the Congress government that faced a political crisis in July this year.

The BTP MLAs hit back, saying Malviya was ready to topple his own party’s government for Rs 33 crore.

Senior Congress leader Mahendrajit Malviya who is the MLA from Bagidora constituency made the remarks on November 25 while addressing an election meeting for the panchayat elections in Mundri panchayat in the tribal dominated Banswara district, 500 km south of Jaipur.

The MLA’s video clip of the meeting where he made the remarks has been shared on social media.

The BJP was quick to attack the CM. State BJP president Satish Poonia tweeted the video and said a senior Congress leader was openly making allegations against his own party. Poonia sought clarification from Gehlot. He also demanded that BTP give a clarification on the allegations against its MLAs.

Poonia took to Twitter to hit out at the Congress. Tagging chief minister Ashok Gehlot and the Congress party, he said, “Ashok Gehlot ji please throw light on this. The speaker (in the video) is a senior Congress leader and he is verifying the questions I had raised during the lockdown of MLAs"