Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Suspended From Lok Sabha For 'Habitually' Disturbing Proceedings

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Lok Sabha | ANI

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has been suspended on Thursday from the Parliament. He was suspended from the Lok Sabha for disturbing the proceedings.

Calling Chowdhury's behaviour in the Parliament as "habitual" and "most unfortunate," BJP leader Pralhad Joshi had moved a resolution for the Congress leader's suspension. Joshi also alleged the Lok Sabha Leader Of Opposition of making "baseless charges".

“It has become habitual. He (Chowdhury) has not improved despite of repeated warning. He always makes baseless charges in his debates. He demeans the country and its image, and never apologises,” the BJP leader said.

Chowdhury's suspension will stay until the Privileges Committee submits a report against the Congress leader.

#WATCH | Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a resolution that "that this House having taken the serious note of the gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in utter disregard to the House and authority of Chair resolve that the matter… pic.twitter.com/UeGoHNCDXf — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

PM Modi's jibe at Chowdhury

Chowdhury's suspension came as the the Lok Sabha saw the bitter exchange between the Modi government and the opposition INDIA alliance.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked Chowdhury. In his much-anticipated speech over the no-confidence motion, he said that Chowdhury was good at ruining things.

“His party did not give him the opportunity to speak. Amit bhai and speaker both gave him time to speak but Adhir ji gud gobar karne mein mahir hain (Adhir ji is an expert in ruining things)," PM Modi said.

The prime minister also asked why was Chowdhury been sidelined. "Was there a phone call from Kolkata,” he asked, referencing to Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Chowdhury's 'Nirav Modi' remark outraged the treasury

Earlier in the day, Chowdhury compared PM Modi to fugitive businessman Nirav Modi, drawing outrage from the treasury. BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia demanded an apology for "attacking" PM Modi.

"Nirav Modi fled India after looting and nobody could catch him. Our powerful NDA government could not touch him. ... I thought NIrav Modi left India forever. However, I realised today, Nirav Modi has not gone far. After looking at the Manipur incident, I came to know Nirav Modi is in India. And Narendra Modi has disguised as Nirav Modi and is sitting among us quietly on the Manipur issue," Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury's 'Nirav Modi' comment was expunged following the protest.

