WATCH: Massive Outrage In Lok Sabha After Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Compares PM Modi To Nirav Modi

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury |

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdury triggered furore on among the BJP-led NDA members on Lok Sabha on Thursday by drawing comparisons between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and absconding businessman Nirav Modi.

"Nirav Modi fled India after looting and nobody could catch him. Our powerful NDA government could not touch him. ... I thought NIrav Modi left India forever. However, I realised today, Nirav Modi has not gone far. After looking at the Manipur incident, I came to know Nirav Modi is in India. And Narendra Modi has disguised as Nirav Modi and is sitting among us quietly on the Manipur issue," Chowdhury said.

The Congress leader also stated that PM Modi arrived in the Parliament because of the opposition INDIA bloc's pressure on him to speak on the Manipur issue.

Chowdhury's comments outrage NDA MPs

The treasury bench rose in protest following Chowdhury's comments. BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia sought an apology from the opposition INDIA bloc for "attacking" PM Modi.

Following the protests from the NDA MPs, Chowdhury's 'Nirav Modi' comment against PM Modi were expunged.

Chowdhury likens PM Modi to Mahabharata's Dhritrashtra

The Congress leader also compared PM Modi to Dhritarashtra, the Kuru king from the epic Mahabharata.

PM Modi was blind to the plight of the people in Manipur similar to way as “Dhritrashtra during Draupadi’s vastraharan”.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)