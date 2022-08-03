e-Paper Get App

Haryana Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns as MLA, set to join BJP Thursday

Bishnoi submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta here.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, August 03, 2022, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Expelled Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi meets Amit Shah, JP Nadda in New Delhi | Photo: Twitter

Chandigarh: Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned from the Haryana Assembly Wednesday, a day before he joins the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Bishnoi submitted his resignation to Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta here.

His resignation will necessitate a bypoll from Adampur seat in Hisar district, which Bishnoi currently represents.

Bishnoi, 53, was expelled from all party positions by the Congress soon after he cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls in June.

The four-time MLA and two-time MP had been sulking since before that and had raised a banner of revolt after the party ignored him for the post of its Haryana unit chief during a revamp earlier this year.

For the younger son of former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal, it will be the second parting with the Congress, nearly six years after he had returned to the fold.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndiaHaryana Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi resigns as MLA, set to join BJP Thursday

RECENT STORIES

Here are the five things you need to keep in mind for US University application process

Here are the five things you need to keep in mind for US University application process

Mumbai updates: Parts of city to witness water cut tomorrow; BMC to link Tansa Main with BPT

Mumbai updates: Parts of city to witness water cut tomorrow; BMC to link Tansa Main with BPT

Want to prevent yourself from monkeypox? Read the government's list of Dos and Don'ts

Want to prevent yourself from monkeypox? Read the government's list of Dos and Don'ts

3rd T20: Hardik Pandya completes rare double in India's 7-wicket win over WI

3rd T20: Hardik Pandya completes rare double in India's 7-wicket win over WI

3rd ODI: Skipper Rohit Sharma retires hurt with back muscle pull

3rd ODI: Skipper Rohit Sharma retires hurt with back muscle pull