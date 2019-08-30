Congress is the weakest party in UP and yet its leaders decided to contest all elections; independently

New Delhi: The Congress is the weakest party in Uttar Pradesh and yet its state leaders on Friday decided to contest all elections, including the upcoming by-elections, independently on its own without the crutches of any other party.

The decision was taken in a meeting of leaders from across the state convened here by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi as there was a near unanimity that the organisation cannot be built unless the party fights all elections on its own.

Though the decision was limited to UP, Priyanka is reported to have told the meeting that she will canvass the same strategy of no alliances in other states as well since the prime need is to resurrect the Congress to its past strength.

The strategy may not come into force immediately since the Congress is already having alliances in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, but she would urge Congress President Sonia Gandhi to put it in the agenda of next AICC session.