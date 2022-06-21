Congress holds Satyagraha against Rahul Gandhi's ED questioning, march from AICC HQ to Jantar Mantar

Congress leader appears before ED on Tuesday | Photo: PTI

Following Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald corruption case, Congress leaders and workers on Tuesday staged a protest and once again marched towards Jantar Mantar from the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

Congress alleged misuse of the ED and harassment by the Centre of party leader Rahul Gandhi, who is being questioned by the probe agency for the fifth day in the National Herald money laundering case.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, party’s leader in the Lok Sabha Adir Ranjan Chowdhury, senior leaders Sachin Pilot, Salman Khurshid, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal took part in the protest, which saw the participation of over 500 people.

"They’re trying to scare Congress and Rahul Gandhi by misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ED and the Income Tax department. But it is the BJP and the NDA government who are scared. Everyone is worried and no one knows where this country is headed,” Gehlot said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel raised questions over the ED action in the National Herald money laundering case and said that Rahul Gandhi raised his voice against inflation, unemployment and the Rafale scam, and because of that the Centre was looking to “crush” his voice.

"The BJP wants to weaken the Congress by trying to defame Rahul Gandhi through the ED," Baghel said.

After grilling the Congress leader for the fourth day on Monday for 10 hours, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned Rahul Gandhi for the fifth time for another round of questioning on June 21.

Last week, from Monday to Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi was questioned for more than 30 hours.

