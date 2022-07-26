Congress leaders protest as Sonia Gandhi appears before ED for 2nd time |

The Congress party's interim President, Sonia Gandhi appeared again before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today for the second round of questioning in connection to the National Herald money laundering case. She will be questioned by a team led by Additional Director Monika Sharma.

Congress to stage protest ahead of Gandhi's appearance before ED

The Congress is holding a Satyagraha as the party President reached the ED's office in Delhi. Speaking to the media, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said, "They're trying to harass Opposition leaders. We will fight it. We're with Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi. You can't harass us anymore."

"They're trying to harass Opposition leaders, we'll fight it. We're with Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi. You can't harass us anymore," says Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar



Party's interim president Sonia Gandhi is appearing before ED today once again in National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/2XcA1KBJCr — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2022

Party General Secretary KC Venugopal issued a letter requesting the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) to hold a peaceful Satyagraha at any Gandhi statue or at any place of historical importance in their respective capital city.

Initially, she was summoned by the agency on Monday, but it was delayed by a day.

The 75-five-year-old Gandhi was questioned for over two hours during her first day of questioning in the case on July 21, where she replied to 28 questions put forth by the agency, that is probing alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

ED summons Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi

In February last year, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Gandhis seeking their response on Swamy's plea. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal were questioned by the ED in the case in April.

The Congress has maintained there has been no wrongdoing and Young Indian is a "not-for-profit" company established under section 25 of the Companies Act and hence there can be no question of money laundering.

It is understood that Rahul Gandhi, during his deposition before the ED, stuck to the position that there was no personal acquisition of assets by himself or his family.

According to the ED, assets worth about Rs 800 crore are "owned" by the AJL and the agency wants to know from the Gandhis how a not-for-profit company like Young Indian was undertaking commercial activities of renting out its land and building assets.