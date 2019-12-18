Congress flag marches on 28th December

New Delhi: The Congress is organising flag marches in all state capitals on December 28, the foundation day of the party, with the slogan "Save India, Save Constitution."

This is in continuation with the success and momentum generated by the party's massive Bharat Bachao rally in Delhi at the national level on December 14 that was addressed among others by Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In a statement, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the flag marches are to register a strong protest against the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah led BJP government which has resulted in massive unemployment, economic slowdown, unprecedented price rise and atrocities against women.

Along with this, the divisive policies of the BJP government like Citizenship Amendment Act aimed at diverting the attention from the burning issues of common people and brutal police crackdown on protesting students and citizens will be highlighted, he said.