Congress Fact-Finding Committee Reviews Chandigarh LS Election Debacle

Representational Image

Raipur: The Congress Fact-Finding Committee is currently conducting an intensive review of the party's disappointing performance in the Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha elections. The committee convened its fourth and final meeting on Monday at Raipur's Rajiv Bhavan to analyze the electoral setbacks.

Amidst deliberations, an anonymous letter has gone viral, directly blaming former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for the electoral defeat. Addressed to Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, the letter accuses Baghel's alleged arrogance as a key factor contributing to the party's loss. Despite the serious allegations, no official response has been issued by the Congress party so far.

The letter further leveled accusations against other prominent Congress leaders and suggested a conspiracy aimed at ensuring the party's defeat, citing scandals and potential legal issues as factors. It singled out leaders like Mahant, Akbar, and Tamradhwaj, claiming internal discord and mismanagement.

The comprehensive four-page document outlines multiple reasons behind Congress's electoral setback. Notably, it concludes with a signature from an unnamed party loyalist, rather than a specific individual's name.

In response to ongoing scrutiny, Deepak Baij, the State Congress President, acknowledged the challenges of internal coordination between power and organizational structures that impacted electoral outcomes. He indicated that senior leaders have proposed measures to bolster the party's organizational strength moving forward.

Sources close to the committee disclosed significant grievances from grassroots workers and leaders, citing internal factionalism and dissatisfaction among workers as pivotal issues contributing to the electoral losses. Similar concerns were voiced during initial meetings at Raipur's Rajiv Bhavan, highlighting widespread dissatisfaction with organizational weaknesses and strategic decisions.

During reviews of specific constituencies such as Rajnandgaon and Bastar, the committee received reports highlighting worker discontent and allegations of disregarded opinions.

The Fact-Finding Committee continues its assessments across all constituencies, aiming to compile a comprehensive report that will be submitted to Congress leadership in the state. The report seeks to address grievances, rectify organizational shortcomings, and formulate strategies to rebuild the party's electoral prospects in the future.