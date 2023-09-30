 'Congress Doesn't Shy From Abusing Backward Community, Seeking To Divide Women In The Name Of Caste': PM Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Congress Doesn't Shy From Abusing Backward Community, Seeking To Divide Women In The Name Of Caste': PM Modi

'Congress Doesn't Shy From Abusing Backward Community, Seeking To Divide Women In The Name Of Caste': PM Modi

PM Modi invoked his own OBC background to assert that the country's main opposition hates him and has not stopped abusing the backwards, Dalits and tribals.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of seeking to divide women in the name of caste and by spreading lies, as he launched a fierce counter-attack on the party over its demand of OBC sub-quota in women's reservation in legislatures.

Addressing a large crowd to mark the end of the BJP's 'parivartan yatra' in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, he invoked his own OBC background to assert that the country's main opposition hates him and has not stopped abusing the backwards, Dalits and tribals despite its leader being sentenced by court, an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi was convicted by a Gujarat court for his "Modi surname" remarks. The Supreme Court has stayed the conviction.

Read Also
PM Modi Lauds Development Of New Gwalior Railway Station Ahead His Visit On October 2
article-image

Congress' Dislike for an OBC Prime Minister

As a member from a backward community became prime minister, that is why the Congress dislikes him so much as it believes that the chair was "reserved" for it, Modi alleged.

"The Congress does not shy from abusing the entire backward community in the name of Modi," he said.

The prime minister also made it all but clear that the BJP will not be projecting any chief ministerial candidate in the state, telling party workers that it has only one leader and one candidate which is 'lotus'.

"We have to win over the heart of every voter at booths," he said, asserting that people have decided to get rid of the Congress government mired in "corruption" and "scams" in every scheme.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Tight Security Measures in Place for PM Modi's 'Parivartan Mahasankalp' Rally Today
article-image
Read Also
Ujjain Minor Rape Case: Congress Questions 'Silence' Of PM Modi, HM Shah, Commissions For Women,...
article-image

Accusation of Division by Congress

Turning to the women's reservation law and the opposition's demand for an OBC quota within it, he asked the women to stay united and continue "blessing" him amid attempts to spread lies and divide them in the name of caste.

The Congress, the prime minister said, is full of anger and has lost its sleep as it seems to the party that mothers and sisters will bless him for this.

"Due to this fear, they (Congress) are playing new games. They want to sow division among our sisters because they know if you remain united, their game is over," he said.

Read Also
PM Modi's Visit To Madhya Pradesh Is Matter Of Happiness For People Of State: Union Minister...
article-image

They are working to divide women in the name of caste and resorting to various tactics, he said.

"I want to tell women of Chhattisgarh that this decision (law) will have an impact for thousands of years. It will empower women in every family... You should not fall for their lies and stay united. You maintain your blessings for me so that Modi can fulfil all your dreams," he said.

Opposition's Support for Women's Reservation Bill

Modi claimed that opposition parties like the Congress supported the bill in Parliament despite not wanting to do so because of unity and awareness among women.

Only two AIMIM MPs opposed the bill in Lok Sabha and none in Rajya Sabha.

Accusing the Congress of hating the OBCs, Dalits and tribals, he said it opposed the candidature of Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit, for the president's post and then opposed the ruling party's choice of Droupadi Murmu, who went on the become the first tribal woman to occupy the highest constitutional position.

He asserted that the Congress' opposition to Murmu was not on any ideological ground, as the party and other opposition leaders fielded someone who came from the BJP and not someone who represented their ideology.

Read Also
MP: PM Modi Shifts Focus To Troubled Chambal, Will Address Public In Gwalior On Gandhi Jayanti
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Ritesh Agarwal? OYO Rooms Founder & CEO Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 As Newest Judge

Who Is Ritesh Agarwal? OYO Rooms Founder & CEO Joins Shark Tank India Season 3 As Newest Judge

Aditya-L1 Spacecraft Leaves 'Sphere Of Earth's Influence, Now Navigating Its Path Towards Sun'

Aditya-L1 Spacecraft Leaves 'Sphere Of Earth's Influence, Now Navigating Its Path Towards Sun'

'Congress Doesn't Shy From Abusing Backward Community, Seeking To Divide Women In The Name Of...

'Congress Doesn't Shy From Abusing Backward Community, Seeking To Divide Women In The Name Of...

'Digraceful Incident': Indian High Commission On Khalistani Radicals Denying Diplomat Entry Into...

'Digraceful Incident': Indian High Commission On Khalistani Radicals Denying Diplomat Entry Into...

Gujarat: New Track Slab Manufacturing Facility For Construction Of MAHSR Corridor Opened In Anand

Gujarat: New Track Slab Manufacturing Facility For Construction Of MAHSR Corridor Opened In Anand