 PM Modi's Visit To Madhya Pradesh Is Matter Of Happiness For People Of State: Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar
ANIUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has expressed pleasure at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visits to poll-bound Madhya Pradesh stating that it is a matter of happiness for the people of the state.

Talking to the reporters, Tomar on Friday said, "PM Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh is a matter of happiness for the people of the state. He is coming to Gwalior and is coming to Jabalpur. He will bring new gifts for Madhya Pradesh. His eyes will remain on Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh will progress at a fast pace. I welcome him."

According to reports, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Gwalior district on October 2 and during this he will address a public gathering at Mela Ground here. On the other hand, PM Modi will visit Jabalpur on October 5.

Meanwhile, when asked about Congress calling the forthcoming state assembly polls as young versus seniors (referring to senior BJP leaders contesting in polls), Tomar said, "Congress has nothing left, they are issue-less, so they talk such random things. Congress should tell what they did during their tenure in the centre for 10 years? What did they (Congress) do when they were in power in Madhya Pradesh before 2003?"

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the biggest party in the world, they will fight and win also in the upcoming assembly polls slated later this year, he added.

When asked about the next list of candidates for MP assembly polls, the union minister says that the Central Election Committee decides the selection of tickets.

Madhya Pradesh among the five state is scheduled to go for the assembly polls later this year. Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

