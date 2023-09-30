PM Modi Lauds Development Of New Gwalior Railway Station Ahead His Visit On October 2

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter), on Saturday to express his appreciation for development of a new railway station in Gwalior ahead of his visit scheduled on October 2.

He writes, “Kudos! Rejuvenation of railway stations across the country is the priority of our government. With the development of Gwalior Railway Station including modern facilities, the journey of passengers is going to be eased out.”

Modi Retweeted Ashwini Vaishnav’s Tweet

In fact, PM Narendra Modi retweeted the tweet of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav which shows different clips of a demo version of railway station’s development, construction going on in Gwalior at present and others.

According to information, the development work of the railway station is rapidly progressing in Gwalior. Senior officials said, by the year 2024, a new look of Gwalior’s historical railway station would be seen.

Modi To Visit Gwalior On October 2

As the prime minister is going to visit Gwalior on October 2, lots of preparations are going on at the administrative level in view of security.

It is said that almost 5000 policemen would be deployed and a special helipad will also be made for the occasion.

