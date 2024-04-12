Congress Delays Candidate Announcement In Gujarat As BJP Sweeps Pre-Election Preparations |

Even as the poll bugle has been sounded for the Lok Sabha election in Gujarat with the filing of the nomination by the candidates from April 12 to April 19, the Congress party is yet to announce its candidates on four Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. On the other hand, the BJP has announced all its candidates on the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat. At a time when BJP is facing an uphill task due to the factionalism within the party and the ongoing Kshatriya agitation against union minister Parshottam Rupala, the Congress leadership is weighing all possibilities of selecting candidates as per the caste factor.

In the midst of a political flurry preceding the Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, the spotlight remains on the delayed candidate announcements from the Congress party, juxtaposed with the proactive approach of the BJP in finalizing its roster for all 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state. While the Congress leadership deliberates on candidate selection, the BJP navigates through internal discord and the looming challenge posed by the Kshatriya agitation.

Paresh Dhanani confirmed for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat?

Sources indicate that former leader of opposition in Gujarat assembly, Paresh Dhanani, is nearly confirmed for the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat. Known for his assertive stance within the Congress party, Dhanani's candidacy holds significant weight, particularly among the Patidar community, amidst ongoing tensions stemming from the Kshatriya agitation. Dhanani's vocal support for the agitation, coupled with his rapport with the Kshatriyas, positions him strategically in the electoral landscape.

The Kshatriya agitation continues to reverberate across Gujarat, with political analysts predicting its endurance. With the BJP steadfast in its support for Parshottam Rupala on the Rajkot seat, the agitation shows no signs of abating. Rupala's commencement of election campaigning, targeting the Patidar community, underscores the intensity of the political milieu. As the nomination process unfolds, the electorate braces for a fervent electoral season. With candidate forms being accepted until April 19 and subsequent verifications and withdrawals, the political terrain is set for a flurry of activity leading up to the third phase of voting on May 7.

BJP's dominance in Gujarat remains palpable

Reflecting on past elections, BJP's dominance in Gujarat remains palpable. Since 2014, BJP has maintained a stronghold, clinching all 26 Lok Sabha seats. The surge in voter turnout and electorate numbers underscores the evolving dynamics of Gujarat's political landscape, amplifying the significance of candidate selection in the upcoming elections.

In the midst of these developments, key figures in Gujarat's political arena gear up for the nomination process. Union Home Minister Amit Shah's impending nomination filing in Gandhinagar, coupled with Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil's rally, depicts the fervor preceding the elections. As Gujarat braces for another electoral showdown, the delayed candidate announcements from the Congress party, juxtaposed with BJP's proactive approach, set the stage for a riveting political saga in the days to come.