Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra: Pro-Kannada groups protest over Rahul Gandhi's image on 'Karnataka flag'

Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka has faced backlash from several pro-Kannada organisations for using his image on the 'Karnataka flag'. According to a India Today report, the pro-Kannada outfits have warned the Congress not to use the former party chief's image.

The unofficial Kannada flag or the Karnataka flag is a strip of yellow and red, that symbolises both Kannada and Karnataka.

During the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the southern state on Sunday, 'Karnataka flags' were seen waving during the party's yatra in Mysuru where the pictures of Rahul Gandhi were seen printed on the state flag.

Additionally, the pro-Kannada groups have also demanded an apology from the Congress for printing Rahul Gandhi's image on the flag.

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok condemning the incident said, "When [Congress leader] Siddaramaiah was in power, he changed the Karnataka flag. That time all Kannadigas protested, then he changed it. Now, Rahul Gandhi's photo [on the flag] is a shame to Congress."

Rahul Gandhi is currently leading Bharat Jodo Yatra- the 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering as many as 12 states. The Yatra will be in for 21 days, beginning September 30, before moving north. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day.

Gandhi during his rally on Sunday said, "This yatra is like a river that will flow from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. This journey will not stop due to heat, storm, rain, or cold. In this river, you will not see any hatred or violence. The river will showcase love and brotherhood." "No one can stop us from uniting India. No one can stop us from raising the voice of India. We will go from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, no one can stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra," he added.

Notably, Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji is the 24th pontiff of the Suttur Matt. Former chief minister Siddharamiah also accompanied Rahul Gandhi to the Matt on Monday.

