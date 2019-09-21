Congress appoints poll in-charges for 5 Maharashtra regions

New Delhi: The Congress has split Maharashtra into five regions, appointing the election in-charges for each for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election.

While general secretary Avinash Pandey is in-charge of Mumbai region as also the election control room, another general secretary Mukul Wasnik is in-charge of Vidarbha, the region he himself belongs to.

Three other regions are allotted to former MPs who are in-charges of different states. Rajni Patil has been given the charge of western and Konkan regions, Rajeev Satav Marathwada region and RC Khuntia the Northern Maharashtra region. Patil is AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh, Satav of Gujarat and Khuntia of Telangana.