Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparks controversy, calls Modi, Shah 'migrants'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary targetted the Modi-Shah duo over the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). Chaudhary called them 'migrants' as they have migrated from Gujarat to Delhi.

The Narendra Modi-led government is suppossed to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha next week. Speaking to ANI Choudhary said, "All citizens in the country have equal rights. This bill will create an instability among various people of the country. The Congress leader said that Amit Shah and PM Modi are migrants themselves, they have come to Delhi from Gujarat." He added that the BJP can dream of introducing this bill, but nothing will be achieved from it.