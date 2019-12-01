Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparks controversy, calls Modi, Shah 'migrants'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary targetted the Modi-Shah duo over the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB). Chaudhary called them 'migrants' as they have migrated from Gujarat to Delhi.
The Narendra Modi-led government is suppossed to introduce the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha next week. Speaking to ANI Choudhary said, "All citizens in the country have equal rights. This bill will create an instability among various people of the country. The Congress leader said that Amit Shah and PM Modi are migrants themselves, they have come to Delhi from Gujarat." He added that the BJP can dream of introducing this bill, but nothing will be achieved from it.
He also condemned the horrific rape and murder of the veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.
"What happened in Hyderabad is dangerous for society. It is condemnable and shameful that not only in Hyderabad, but there is also no stoppage on these type of incidents in any part of the country. We should all be ashamed that despite bringing strict laws there is no stoppage of gang rape and crime against women." "In every part of the country we see the incidents of rape and violence against women. All of us have to think about where are we going. As an Indian we have to raise our voice against this," he said.
(With Inputs from ANI)
