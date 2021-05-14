Cong slams ‘raid dharma’ of Modi’s ‘puppet’ police

New Delhi

Is collecting oxygen and Covid medicines and help the people in distress get hospital beds a crime? The Delhi Police raided the office of Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV to interrogate him on how he gathered material to help the Covid patients.

Reacting sharply to this act of police, Congress general secretary and chief spokes­man Randeep Singh Surjewala told a videoed press conference: “This is not ‘Raj Dharma’ but a ‘Raid Dharma’ PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and their puppet Delhi Police is unleashing by way of terror, harassing the Youth Congress chief as also the Congress and Youth Congress workers.”

Rejecting Delhi Police claim that it was inquiring on the basis of a direction from Delhi High Court, he said the HC had not asked police to register a case against the Youth Congress president and raid his premises.

“Has the Delhi High Court said that the people, who are serving oxygen, essential medication, hospital beds and foods to the needy, go and question them for hours together, humiliate them for hours together, make them ordinary criminals as if they are committing a crime by serving the people,” Surjewala asked.

“Have they questioned, have they gone to the national BJP Headquarters to ask if the BJP is providing any assistance? Have they questioned BJP President JP Nadda? Have they questioned Tejasvi Surya? Have they questioned RSS Pramukh,” he asked, adding “all these are lame duck excuses of a government that believed in Raid Dharma, and not Raj Dharma.”

No HC relief to Kalra

The Delhi HC on Friday declined to grant interim protection from arrest to Navneet Kalra, seeking anticipatory bail in the alleged black marketing of oxygen concentrators, agreeing with the reasons given by the trial court while denying him the relief. A sessions court had on Thursday junked Kalra's anticipatory bail plea.