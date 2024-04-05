Congress Manifesto For LS Polls 2024: Allegations Against Persons Who Were Allowed To Escape Law After Joining BJP Will Be Probed

Cong Manifesto For LS Polls 2024: Allegations Against Persons Who Were Allowed To Escape Law After Joining BJP Will Be Probed | X

New Delhi: The Congress party released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi on Friday. Congress' manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections said, "Allegations against persons who were allowed to escape law after joining BJP will be probed". In the backdrop of the current cut throat competition ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024, where party switching, name calling, allegations and counter allegations, fiery campaigns and a wave of ED crackdown on several leaders on the grounds of corruption is a common scene, Congress has mentioned in its manifesto that they will not let those who were allowed to escape the law after switching their party go scot-free.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other leaders were seen unveiling the party manifesto titled Nyay Patra. The party's election manifesto focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Here are key promises made in the Cong manifesto

1) 'We will immediately restore full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir'

3) 'Abolish Agnipath programme and direct Armed Forces to resume normal recruitment to achieve full sanctioned strength'

4) 'Cong will give legal guarantee to MSP announced by govt every year as recommended by Swaminathan Commission'

6) Cong guarantees new right to apprenticeship act to provide one year apprenticeship to every diploma holder or graduate below age of 25.

8) Congress guarantees national minimum wage at Rs 400 per day

9) 'We will launch urban employment programme guaranteeing work for urban poor in reconstruction, renewal of urban infrastructure'

10) Congress to abolish contractualisation of regular jobs in govt, PSUs and ensure regularisation of such appointments.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 would be held in seven phases starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.