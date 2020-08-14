Cong IT Cell confuses Shinzo Abe with Xi Jinping, gets mocked online

Congress IT Cell made a major gaffe as it posted a picture of Japanese PM Shinzo Abe and PM Narendra Modi while criticizing the Modi government "for maintaining friendly relations with China."
"Jo China Bharat Bhoomi par kabza jamakar baitha hai usse yarana rakhna; clean chit dena Bharat Maata ke saath daga nahi toh kya hai?
Bharat Maata ki aazaadi ke liye hazaaron-lakhon balidaan hue hai. Magar aazaadi ke sangarsh se duri banane wale log iski ahimyat kaise samjhenge?
#BJPkanakliRashtravaad" Congress tweeted.
It seems that the party could not differeniate between the leaders of the two countries.
Well, Twitter immediately pointed this out and mocked the party. This probably made the party realise that they'd made a gaffe and immediately deleted the post.
However, by this time, Twitter had already saved a screenshot of the tweet.
A Twitter user said, "You Idiots can't differentiate between Chinese and Japan's PM Shinzo Abe and you're giving lectured on handling foreign policy?"
Another Twitter user said, "Jaisa leader waisa party, hain an?"
Check out some reactions here:
