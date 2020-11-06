'Complete ban' on bursting, sale of all kinds of firecrackers from Nov 7 to 30 in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) on Friday directed for a 'complete ban' on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers from November 7 to 30 in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

Delhi Pollution Control Committee directs, "There will be a 'Complete Ban' on bursting and sale of all kinds of firecrackers from 7.11.2020 to 30.11.2020 in the territory of NCT of Delhi." It added, "The District Magistrates and Deputy Commissioners of Police shall implement the aforesaid directions. Daily action taken reports are required to be submitted to Delhi Pollution Control Committee on email ID: msdpcc@nic.in."

Earlier in the day, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the Delhi government has banned all types of firecrackers from November 7 to 30.

"The ban on crackers has been imposed in view of air pollution. This time around, there is pollution and COVID-19. When firecrackers are burst on Diwali, people are unable to breathe properly for around 3-4 hours late at night due to air pollution," Jain told reporters here.

"There is a pandemic across the country. People have not seen such a thing in their entire lifetime. People should understand and refrain from bursting crackers. Everyone should conduct poojas and offer prayers at their homes. The Laxmi pooja by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be broadcasted live. Everyone can join him in their homes," Jain had said.

"Pollution and COVID-19 are dangerous in and of themselves. To protect yourself from both, people should ensure not to leave their houses without a face mask... In the third wave of the COVID-19, positive cases are increasing. At present 7,231 COVID beds are occupied in Delhi and 8,572 are still available," he had added.

Jain said that the number of COVID-19 beds in Delhi government hospitals will be increased and said that private hospitals will be asked to do the same. (ANI)