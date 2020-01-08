New Delhi: The Delhi High Court said a complaint against Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer A.P. Singh will be taken up by the Bar Council of Delhi on January 17.

Bar Council of Delhi Chairman K.C. Mittal confirmed that the complaint referred by Justice Suresh Kait against A.P. Singh will be taken up in the next meeting which is on January 17.

Justice Kait had also imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 against Singh, "who played hide and seek with this court and did not appear before this court despite communications," the court order stated.

Delhi High Court had passed this directive while dismissing a petition filed by one of the death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case who had claimed that he was a minor at the time of the offence and should be treated under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Singh is representing three convicts Vinay, Akshay and Pawan Gupta in the Nirbhaya case.