Allahabad HC converts Mumbai lawyer’s letter as PIL, Yogi Adityanath govt issued notice over Madrassa brutality

Lucknow: Bombay High Court advocate Ajay Kumar’s letter to the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court regarding alleged police brutality on students and teachers of a Islamic seminary at Muzaffarnagar has been converted as Public Interest Litigation by the High Court on Tuesday.

The HC also issued a notice to the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government seeking its response over the matter in next 10 days.

On December 20, a few protesters and police personnel had allegedly entered the Madrassa premises, -- the protesters to seek refuge and the policemen to round them up.

When cops allegedly began to assault children, Maulana Asad Raza Hussain went forward to shield them, cops stripped and brutally beat him, allegedly breaking his leg bone.

They also vandalised his office and arrested him. He was released after 24 hours. A few students were allegedly tortured in the police lock up.

Advocate Ajay Kumar had written an email to the Chief justice of HC last week apprising the court about the news reports in this regard published in an Indian and a foreign publication.

The HC on Tuesday said, “Having considered the contents of the letter and the documents annexed, we considered it appropriate to treat the letter, which seeks judicial probe in the matter, as a public interest litigation. Let a notice be issued to the State of Uttar Pradesh as to why necessary directions as prayed be not issued.”

“The petition is now listed for hearing on 16 January,” SFA Naqvi, Senior Advocate told FPJ.

Naqvi and Advocate Ramesh Kumar have been appointed as Amicus Curiae in the matter to assist the Court in this case