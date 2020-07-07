Compassionate capitalism at work: Infosys repatriates over 200 stranded employees from US

Bengaluru: Karnataka-based IT major Infosys flew back over 200 of its employees and their families stranded in the United States due to the COVID-19 crisis and visa issues.
Infosys commissioned a chartered flight to bring back the employees and their families. The employees would be allotted to offices in Bengaluru and elsewhere in India.
Infosys executive Sanjeev Bode said in a LinkedIn post that "Some of the Infosys employees were stranded in the US because of their visa expiration. All international flights were suspended because of the pandemic. The company booked the first-ever chartered flight exclusively for 200+ employees and families from the US to India”.
The flight landed on Monday morning.
Responding to the initiative, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani tweeted saying "Infosys: compassionate capitalism at work!"
