COVID-19: How Infosys is helping Rhode Islanders in Trump's America carry out contract tracing

Digital service provider, Infosys, has launched a privacy-first contact tracing solution to help people in Rhode Island, United States and state officials there to slow the spread of coronavirus throughout the state. This application was launched at the time when the state is preparing to reopen businesses while looking at reducing community transmission occurrences.

The company has developed an application, called ‘CRUSH COVID RI,’ while utilising Infosys’ location based service platform. This will create a location diary of individuals, at the same time protect the privacy of the users. The company revealed the application is just an extension of their existing technologies. Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys, said, “By repurposing existing technologies with proven results, Infosys was able to quickly deliver a contact-tracing solution that will hopefully turn the tide on coronavirus, all while protecting Rhode Islanders’ health and privacy. We are grateful to the state for including us in this important initiative.”

Rhode Islanders will be able to access information around the pandemic like quarantine and isolation supports, symptom monitoring, and up-to-date disease information from the Rhode Island Department of Health.

“Rhode Island has been at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus and we are honored to have the opportunity to assist in developing this critically important asset for the state,” said Kumar.

“We have been asking Rhode Islanders to keep a diary of who they come into contact with each day,” said Governor Raimondo.

The user interface for the application was designed at Infosys’ Providence Design + Innovation Center, and the app will include additional features, such as GPS-based location sensing, location maps and services and push notifications.