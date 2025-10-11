 Enforcement Directorate Questions Managing Director Of Kerala-Based Muthoot Group In Money-Laundering Case
PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 10:40 AM IST
File Image

Kochi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned George Alexander Muthoot, the managing director of the Kerala-based Muthoot Group, in a money-laundering case linked to an investors fraud case, official sources said.

The Kochi zonal unit of the ED has filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), taking cognisance of a clutch of FIRs lodged by the Kerala Police.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

