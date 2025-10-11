 US-China Trade War To Benefit Indian Exporters, Increasing Shipments In The American Market
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUS-China Trade War To Benefit Indian Exporters, Increasing Shipments In The American Market

US-China Trade War To Benefit Indian Exporters, Increasing Shipments In The American Market

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (PTI) President S C Ralhan said that imposition of higher tariffs by the US on China will shift demand towards India, which exported goods worth USD 86 billion to the US in 2024-25.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 02:55 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The escalating trade war between the US and China is expected to benefit Indian exporters in increasing their shipments to the American market, according to experts.Federation of Indian Export Organisations (PTI) President S C Ralhan said that imposition of higher tariffs by the US on China will shift demand towards India, which exported goods worth USD 86 billion to the US in 2024-25.

"We may gain from this escalation," Ralhan said.The US has announced an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods starting November 1, 2025, raising the overall tariff rate on Chinese imports to about 130 per cent.The move came in response to Beijing's October 9, 2025 decision to impose sweeping new controls on rare earth exports, which are indispensable for US defense, electric vehicles, and clean-energy industries.

Read Also
US-China Trade Tensions Flare As President Trump Warns Of New 100% Tariffs On Chinese Imports...
article-image

At present, US tariffs on Indian goods are 50 per cent, more than that of China's 30 per cent."Now this 100 per cent additional tariff on Chinese goods will give us an upper edge," a textile exporter said, adding the imposition of higher customs duties by the US on imports from China provides huge export opportunities for India to America.

The tariffs would affect exports from China to the US as they would push prices of their goods in the American market, making them less competitive, another exporter said.Toy exporter Manu Gupta too said that high duties on Chinese goods will help attract buyers from both these nations."It will help us. High duty will create a parity and will give us a level playing field," Gupta said, adding American buyers like retail giant Target have reached out to them for new products.

FPJ Shorts
Angels Of Mumbai: NGOs Shine At FPJ’s Nariman Point Office For Pre-Diwali Mela Supporting A Meaningful Cause
Angels Of Mumbai: NGOs Shine At FPJ’s Nariman Point Office For Pre-Diwali Mela Supporting A Meaningful Cause
Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Cracks Down On Heavy Vehicle Ban Violations; Action Against 30 Vehicles In Wakad - VIDEOS
Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Cracks Down On Heavy Vehicle Ban Violations; Action Against 30 Vehicles In Wakad - VIDEOS
UPSC NDA 1 & CAPF AC Final Results 2025 Declared; Vaibhav Kumar Secures Top Rank
UPSC NDA 1 & CAPF AC Final Results 2025 Declared; Vaibhav Kumar Secures Top Rank
Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 11, 2025 - Karunya KR-726 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 11, 2025 - Karunya KR-726 Live! Saturday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Think tank GTRI said that the escalating trade tensions between the US and China will push prices of EVs, wind turbines, and semiconductor parts in the global markets.America depends heavily on China for electronics, textiles, footwear, white goods, and solar panels, it said.

The US remained India's largest trading partner for the fourth consecutive year in 2024-25, with bilateral trade valued at USD 131.84 billion (USD 86.5 billion exports).The US accounts for about 18 per cent of India's total goods exports, 6.22 per cent in imports, and 10.73 per cent in the country's total merchandise trade. India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Silver Soars Over ₹15,000 Per Kilogram To End At All-Time High Of ₹1.64 Lakh Per Kg, Gold Rises...

Silver Soars Over ₹15,000 Per Kilogram To End At All-Time High Of ₹1.64 Lakh Per Kg, Gold Rises...

US-China Trade War To Benefit Indian Exporters, Increasing Shipments In The American Market

US-China Trade War To Benefit Indian Exporters, Increasing Shipments In The American Market

IMF Loans To Trap Pakistan In A Cycle Of Financing Without Fixing, Pushing For Short-Term Survival...

IMF Loans To Trap Pakistan In A Cycle Of Financing Without Fixing, Pushing For Short-Term Survival...

India–EFTA Trade Agreement Establishes Partnership With Four European Nations, Propelling $100...

India–EFTA Trade Agreement Establishes Partnership With Four European Nations, Propelling $100...

India’s 4G Bharat Telecom Stack Deployed Across 1 Lakh BSNL Towers, Ready For Global Export

India’s 4G Bharat Telecom Stack Deployed Across 1 Lakh BSNL Towers, Ready For Global Export