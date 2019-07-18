Community efforts in right direction can prevent Vector Borne Diseases: Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan emphasised on the need of community efforts in the right direction to help in preventing Vector-Borne Diseases (VBDs) such as Malaria, Dengue and Chikungunya. On Wednesday, Vardhan launched the 'Jagrukta Abhiyaan', a three-day public awareness campaign on prevention and control of VBDs here.

"It is the responsibility of all of us to ensure that we do not create an environment for these mosquitoes to breed. As the vector breeds in stagnant water, we should not let water get accumulated in unused and broken utensils and containers, used tyres, discarded coconut shells, water coolers, uncovered water tanks, etc. Commitment at all level is essential for prevention and control of these diseases," Vardhan said.

The Union Minister visited various sites and demonstrated how stagnant water can be a source for mosquito breeding.

"Community efforts in the right direction can minimize the disease burden in the country. Simple measures can be taken for keeping the surroundings clean and free of Aedes mosquitoes. The success of the vector control programme is related to community participation and ownership", he said.

Stating that children are the true ambassadors of health, Vardhan cited the success of the polio campaign and said: "We want children to spread the message of cleanliness and healthy life practices. When children learn about healthy behaviours, they pass this information to their families, triggering a chain reaction."

A total of 286 ward-wise teams (in all 272 Municipal wards and 14 locations of NDMC) have been constituted with 20-25 members per team including officers of the Municipal Corporation along with officers from Central government and government of NCTD (National Capital Territory of Delhi).

The Northern Railways and Delhi Cantonment Board will also carry out the activities in campaign mode for prevention and control of VBDs in their areas.