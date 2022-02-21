Communal tension grip parts of Karnataka after murder of Bajarang Dal activist in Shivamogga

Bengaluru: Communal tension gripped parts of Karnataka Monday following the murder of a Bajarang Dal activist in Shivamogga Sunday night. Following widespread arson, burning of vehicles and stone-pelting, Section 144 was imposed in Shivamogga. Schools and colleges were immediately shut. A large crowd of Bajrang Dal supporters accompanied the youth's body as it was taken home despite the prohibitory orders.

Harsha, a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal member who worked as a tailor, was stabbed brutally by unidentified persons around 9 pm last night. He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

While a section of the BJP linked the murder to the hijab controversy, State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said the probe so far has not revealed any such link. "It has happened for different reasons. Shivamogga is a sensitive city," he told the media.

However, Karnataka's Rural Development minister KS Eshwarappa launched a full-fledged attack on state Congress chief DK Shivakumar accusing him of instigating the killing with comments he made at the height of the hijab protests.

The minister described Harsha as an honest man. "Muslim goons murdered him. Recently, DK Shivakumar claimed that the national flag was replaced with saffron flag, and around 50 lakh saffron shawls were ordered from a factory in Surat for the anti-hijab protest. Goondaism increased after he made these statements," he said.

Responding to Eshwarappa's remarks, DKS said Eshwarappa was a "mad man". "Siddaramaiah has said that there is no connection between his tongue and his mind. The BJP leadership should sack him," he said.

Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly, has demanded that state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra must step down over the "failure" of law and order in the state.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai appealed for calm and said the police have found clues during their investigation and are working on them. "Deeply saddened by the murder of a Hindu activist Harsha in Shivamogga. Investigation is on and those responsible for this will be arrested at the earliest. Police officials have been instructed to maintain law and order and I request people to also stay calm," he tweeted.

Former chief minister and JD(S) lader HD Kumaraswamy blamed national parties for tension in Karnataka. "I suspect that such events are taking place in view of the next election. National parties do not have to go to the people for development. Both parties set out to do ‘violence politics’ through purely emotional factors," he said.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Police is interrogating three suspects over the murder of Harsha.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 02:45 PM IST