Karnataka: Bajrang Dal activist stabbed by 'Muslim goons' in Shivamogga, alleges minister KS Eshwarappa

Shivamogga: After 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered on Sunday night in Karnataka's Shivamogga, security has been tightened in the city as some miscreants burnt several vehicles in the Seegehatti area of the city. A fire brigade team had reached the spot to douse the fire.

'Disturbed' by the alleged murder Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Monday alleged that Harsha was killed by 'Muslim goons' and that he will visit the area to analyse the situation.

"I'm very disturbed by the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist. He was killed by 'Musalmaan goondas' (Muslim goons). I'm going to Shivamogga now to analyse the situation. We'll not allow 'goondaism'," he said.

Another minister of the state, Dr.Narayana Gowda informed that he has spoken with the CM and home minister over the matter and assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

"I've received information on the incident from Shivamogga DC and SP. I've also spoken with the CM and home minister. The situation in Shivamogga is under control; DC & SP instructed to maintain law and order. The accused will be arrested soon."

Sumalatha Ambareesh, MP from Mandya shared that the Karnataka government is trying its best to keep the situation under control.

"It is an unfortunate incident. Karnataka government is trying its best to keep the situation under control but some groups are provoking people," she said.

After incidents of arson, police have been deployed in large numbers and the administration has restricted public gatherings. Schools and colleges in the district will remain shut for now, NDTV reported.

With ANI Inputs

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:53 AM IST