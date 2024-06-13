'Committed To Eliminate Corruption & Protect Hindu Dharma', Vows Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu After Visiting Tirupati Temple (VIDEO)

Tirumala: Hours before assuming office on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh State Secretariat in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu offered prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple in Tirumala on Thursday morning. He along with his family members had arrived in Tirumala on Wednesday, June 13. Promising to eliminate corruption and protect Hindu Dharma, Naidu said, "Crimes will not be tolerated. Some people are making false accusations against us after committing crimes. Political conspiracies will not be tolerated. I will start the purification of governance from Tirumala," CM Naidu said.

Watch: Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu pledges to initiate administrative reforms in Tirumala, says, "I am committed to eliminate corruption and protect Hindu Dharma, which faced issues under the previous government...." pic.twitter.com/Ezv5ZoqFlS — IANS (@ians_india) June 13, 2024

Chandrababu Naidu vows Tirumala administration cleanup after he visits temple pic.twitter.com/ihN50E2uhN — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) June 13, 2024

Chandrababu Naidu further said, "Andhra Pradesh will play a key role in the country's politics. From today on, good governance begins. I will fulfil the trust you have placed in me. By 2047, the Telugu people should be number one in the world. I will make Andhra Pradesh the number one state in the country."

"The Lord saved me earlier when I was attacked by Naxals. I prayed for this state's prosperity. Economic disparities should be removed in the state. My goal is not only to create wealth but also to distribute it to the poor." "I have been donating money for Annadanam (food donations) since the day my grandson Devansh was born. I always work for a poverty-free society," Naidu added.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is also expected to clear the files regarding the taking up of the Skill Census exercise and the revival of Anna Canteens. Naidu was sworn in as the 18th CM of Andhra Pradesh in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at an event in Vijayawada on Wednesday.