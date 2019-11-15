Commentary pays, parliamentary panels don't: Twitterati slam Gambhir for enjoying jalebis in Indore as Delhi becomes a gas chamber

Top officials of the Environment Ministry, DDA and municipal commissioners stayed away from a key meeting of a parliamentary panel held today on the issue of severe pollution in the national capital, sources said.

According to sources, members present at the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development were upset with those absent and plan to raise the issue with the Speaker.

They asked junior officials to convey to their seniors that they should have attended the meeting, sources said.

Twitterati were also furious with Gautam Gambhir in particular and directed their ire at the former cricket-turned-MP.

Gambhir was seen commenting on the India vs Bangladesh Test Match in Indore and enjoying jalebis.