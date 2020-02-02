Colonisers’ strategy of dividing people being used today: Kerala CM

Mumbai: Hitting out at the Centre over CAA, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the “communal elements” today were using the British colonisers’ strategy of disrupting people's unity by dividing them on communal lines.

He also said the CAA must be rejected as it was “against the Constitution", "divisive” and “seeks to impose the philosophy of Hindutva”, due to which the country’s secular fabric was facing a “profound crisis”.