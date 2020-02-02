Colonisers’ strategy of dividing people being used today: Kerala CM

Mumbai: Hitting out at the Centre over CAA, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the “communal elements” today were using the British colonisers’ strategy of disrupting people's unity by dividing them on communal lines.
He also said the CAA must be rejected as it was “against the Constitution", "divisive” and “seeks to impose the philosophy of Hindutva”, due to which the country’s secular fabric was facing a “profound crisis”.
According to him, CAA has pierced the secular mind of the people and rekindled the spirit of nationalist movement.
Vijayan, who heads the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in the southern state, was speaking at the 'Mumbai Collective' here on ‘National struggle against communalism’. “In the past, our movement was against colonisers, but presently our struggle against communalism is a movement against those who stood with the colonisers,” he said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)