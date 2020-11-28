Coal smuggling: CBI raids 45 locations in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said that it has been carrying out searches at 45 locations across four states over an illegal coal mining case.

According to the CBI, the raids are underway in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh involving officials of East Coal Fields Limited and some other individuals.

A CBI source told IANS: "Searches are on since morning at 45 locations in four states including the premises of coal mafias, accused in an ongoing investigation of a case."

The source, however, refused to share any further details.