CM Mamata Banerjee has demon-like traits, says UP BJP MLA Surendra Singh

That's why we can call her demon and not a human. She is like the Lankini of Sri Lanka," Singh told ANI referring to the Trinamool Congress protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kolkata visit and the amended Citizenship law.

"In Bengal, Mamata is not a leader but a Lankini. BJP won 18 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, now the party will sweep Assembly polls in West Bengal. India is a party of God.

And SP, BSP, TMC are parties of demons. Giving protection to terrorists means protecting demons. We can call her chief of demons," the BJP legislator from Ballia added.