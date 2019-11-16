CM Adityanath summons state minister Swati Singh after her audio threatening a PO went viral

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has summoned state minister Swati Singh after an audio of her threatening a police officer in Lucknow went viral. The CM has asked the DGP to send a report within 24 hours.
In the viral audio clip, the state minister Swati Singh can be heard threatening and demeaning CO Kent Beanu Singh for filing an FIR against Ansal Developers.
She claims in the audio that the higher authorities have said not to file an FIR against the Ansal Developers. She can also be heard saying that the CM has asked not to file an FIR against the builder Ansal.
The FIR has been filed by a couple in a land dispute. The owner of Ansal Developers is already in jail for another case.
