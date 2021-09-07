Close contacts of child who died from Nipah Virus test negative in Kerala; Tamil Nadu, Karnataka remain on alert

Days after a 12-year-old boy died from the Nipah virus, Kerala remains on high alert with testing and surveillance efforts being increased. Against this backdrop, officials are likely to have heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday as the test results of those who came in close contact with the child tested negative.

State Health Minister Veena George said the test results of the samples taken from the child's eight close contacts are negative. "The samples of parents and healthcare workers, who were symptomatic, have been tested negative. It's a moment of relief that the results of those who were in close contact with the child came out negative," the minister said at a press meet.

But while all 24 samples (of 8 people) sent to Pune's National Institute of Virology were found to be negative, testing continues. "We're testing more samples. We've started field surveillance and will begin house-to-house surveillance in containment zones today," George said. Five more samples are now being tested in the facility arranged at the medical college by Pune NIV.



According to the Health Minister there are currently 48 people in the high risk category who are at a medical college isolation ward and their health condition is "stable". Of these, 31 people are from Kozhikode, four from Wayanad, eight from Malappuram, three from Kannur and one person each from Palakkad and Ernakulam districts.

As per an update from the state's Health Ministry on Monday, 251 contacts of the child had been identified, of which 129 are healthcare workers. The area within a three-kilometre radius from the house of the victim has been declared a containment zone. This includes wards from five panchayats. The health departments in Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram and Wayanad have been put on high alert.

Both neighbouring Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have remained on alert for fresh cases.In Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra issued an alert and appealed to the people to remain cautious. He has also directed the health department officials to take all precautionary measures.



