Climate Change Threatens Biodiversity And Livelihoods In Central Himalayas: Study

Dehradun: The impact of climate change is now clearly visible in the Central Himalayan region, with declining snowfall, changing rainfall patterns and increasing human interference posing a serious threat to the region’s biodiversity, according to a recent scientific study.

Researchers say the changes are rapidly affecting vegetation patterns, the condition of water sources and the behaviour of wildlife across the region.

The study was conducted by environmental experts from Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University and has been published in the International Journal of Biodiversity Science, Ecosystem Services and Management. The findings underline the need for urgent measures to address climate change through community participation, protection of water sources, scientific management of medicinal plants and a reorientation of development policies.

Researchers warned that if concrete steps are not taken in time, the ecological stability of the Central Himalayas and the livelihoods of millions of people dependent on the region could come under serious threat.

Continuous depletion of forest areas and the shrinking of natural food sources have pushed wildlife closer to human settlements, leading to a rise in incidents of crop damage and loss of livestock. The study also points out that road construction, hydropower projects and expansion of tourism infrastructure have damaged wildlife habitats, contributing to an increase in human wildlife conflict.

The research notes that areas at higher altitudes that earlier received adequate snowfall are now witnessing a visible decline in snow cover.

Delayed snowfall and faster melting are affecting natural streams and traditional water channels, many of which are turning seasonal instead of providing water throughout the year.

Changes in rainfall patterns have also been observed. While the overall volume of rainfall has not declined sharply in some years, its nature has altered, with short spells of intense rainfall followed by prolonged dry periods becoming more frequent.

This has led to a rise in incidents of landslides, soil erosion and crop damage in several parts of the Central Himalayan region.

Several valuable medicinal plants found in the Central Himalayas are also facing the impact of climate change. Species such as kutki, atis, jatamansi, salam panja and chirayata have recorded a decline in their population and regeneration capacity. Excessive extraction combined with changing climatic conditions has further aggravated the situation.

The study underlines that the challenges in the Central Himalayan region cannot be viewed only through the lens of climate change or only in terms of development projects, and stresses the need for long term scientific strategies that balance ecological conservation with development needs.