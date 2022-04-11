Clash between JNU students: Delhi Police registers FIR against unknown ABVP students

The Delhi Police on Monday registered an FIR against unknown ABVP students based on the complaint received from a group of students in connection with a clash in JNU campus over non-vegetarian food, reported news agency ANI.

This comes a day after two groups of students clashed at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Kaveri Hostel allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying six students were injured in the violence.

The police said that they received a complaint from students who are members of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union, Students' Federation of India, Democratic Students' Federation and All India Students Association in the early hours of Monday, following which the police have lodged an FIR under Section -323/341/509/506/34 IPC.

"We received a complaint from a group of students who are members of JNUSU, SFI,DSF and AISA early morning of 11/4/22 against unknown ABVP students, accordingly we have a registered an FIR under section -323/341/509/506/34 IPC. Further investigation is on to collect factual/ scientific evidence and identify the culprits," said the police.

The police, however, added that the ABVP students have intimated that they will be giving the complaint today morning, after which "necessary appropriate legal action will be taken."

Several purported videos of the violence surfaced on social media, with one them showing a student, Akhtarista Ansari, bleeding from the head. Officials have not confirmed the authenticity of the videos.

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) on Sunday alleged that Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members stopped the mess vendor from supplying chicken to the mess and attacked him in the afternoon.

However, the right-wing ABVP denied the charge and claimed that Leftists obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel on Ram Navami.

Both sides accused each other of pelting stones and injuring their members.

The JNUSU alleged that the ABVP, the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), used muscle power and goondaism "to create a ruckus, manhandled the staff and asked them not to prepare any non-vegetarian items.

"They were forcing and attacking the mess committee to change the dinner menu and exclude the usual non-vegetarian items in it for all students," it alleged.

"JNU and its hostels are meant to be inclusive spaces for all and not one particular section," it said.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 09:56 AM IST