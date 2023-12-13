CJI Says He Will Look Into Listing Of Mahua Moitra's Plea Against Expulsion From LS

TMC MP Mahua Moitra | Twitter/Mahua Moitra

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday assured Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra that he would look into the listing of her plea against her expulsion from Lok Sabha in a cash-for-query case.

Moitra's advocate pleads for urgent hearing

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Moitra, mentioned before a bench headed by CJI the plea of Moitra for urgent listing.

CJI assured the senior advocate that he would look into the listing aspect at lunch during the day. "The matter may not have been registered... If an email was sent, then I would look at it right away. Please send it," the CJI said.

Earlier in the day, Singhvi mentioned the plea before a bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul who asked him to mention it before the CJI.

Justice Kaul said, "Let CJI decide.. I cannot decide it at this stage." Justice Kaul is retiring on December 25.

Moitra moves top court

Moitra approached the top court, challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha. Moitra was on Friday expelled from the Lok Sabha after a discussion on the report of the Ethics Committee in the 'cash for query' that was tabled in the Lower House.

Moitra, who was not allowed to speak during the discussion inside the House, said that the Ethics committee broke every rule.

The expelled Lok Sabha MP alleged that she has been found guilty of breaching a code of ethics that 'does not exist'.

Moitra's allegations post expulsion

Moitra further alleged that the findings are solely based on the written testimonies of two private citizens whose versions contradict each other in material terms and her right to cross-examine them was snatched.

"None of whom I was allowed to cross-examine. One of the two private citizens is my estranged partner, who with malafide intention, masqueraded as a common citizen in front of the committee.

#WATCH | "The Ethics Committee has no power to expel....This is the beginning of your(BJP) end," says Mahua Moitra after her expulsion as TMC MP. pic.twitter.com/WZsnqiucoE — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

The two testimonies have been used to hang me there at polar opposites to each other," she said.

The Ethics Committee report probing 'Unethical Conduct' of the TMC MP had recommended that Moitra "may be expelled" from the Lok Sabha and called for an "intense, legal, institutional inquiry" by the central government in a "time-bound manner".



The report was adopted by a 6:4 majority in the panel last month. The report on Moitra's cash-for-query case revealed that she visited the UAE four times from 2019 to 2023 while her login was accessed several times