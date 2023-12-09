Video: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Says 'Nothing To Be Happy About' On Mahua Moitra's Expulsion From Parliament

TMC leader Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on Friday following an ethics committee report into the 'cash for query' charges levelled against her | File

A day after Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha following an ethics committee report into the 'cash for query' charges levelled against her, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey said, "There is nothing to be happy about," on Saturday.

In response to Moitra's expulsion, MP Nishikant Dubey said, "I apologise to the media as well, and I don't wish to comment on it." When asked if he was happy, Dubey, who levelled the 'cash for question' charge against Moitra, Dubey answered, "There is nothing to be happy about. As a parliamentarian myself, the removal of a parliamentarian for corruption and on the grounds of national security upsets me. Yesterday was a sad day, not a happy day. That is why I asked for your forgiveness yesterday and today."

"The expulsion of a parliamentarian for corruption and on the issue of national security gives me pain. Yesterday, it was not a happy day, but a sad day." pic.twitter.com/DZoZei5AqF — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2023

On Friday, TMC leader Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha after the House adopted the ethics committee report, which found her guilty of accepting gifts and unlawful gratification from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to advance his interest. MP Moitra was accused of accepting bribes from Hiranandani, including ₹2 crore in cash and 'luxury gift items,' in exchange for raising critical questions of the government in the House.

Moreover, Moitra was also accused of handing over login credentials to her personal and confidential account on the parliamentary website so Hiranandani could post questions directly. In contrast, Moitra denied the bribery charges against her; however, she agreed to share the login details.

Nishikant Dubey and Mahua Moitra locked horns for months on the social media platform X. During its probe, the ethics committee questioned Nishikant Dubey, Jai Anant Dehadrai, and Mahua Moitra. In its outcome, the report recommended Mahua Moitra's expulsion from the Lok Sabha. According to the report, there were 47 logins to Mahua Moitra's parliamentary account from Dubai.